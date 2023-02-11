'BBTitans': Ipeleng becomes first female housemate to win Biggie's Friday night game

The housemates were required to complete four tasks: ignite the light, put out the light, copy the colours, and stack the lanterns, and they had to complete all the challenges in four minutes.

The housemate who completed all the challenges in the shortest amount of time was declared the prize winner.

Ipeleng won by completing all challenges in one minute and 50 seconds.

Reacting to the win, some social media users are calling the game unfair after pictures showing Ipeleng stepping on the starting line surfaced on the internet.

Remember that Big Brother disqualified Yuvonne from one of the HoH games for the same reason?