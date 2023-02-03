The team is this week's "Tail of the House," a title newly introduced as one of the many twists and additions to this year's edition.
'BBTitans': Big Brother punishes Yemi and Nellisa for not following house rules
The grand commander of the Big Brother house, Biggie himself, has punished Yemi and Nellisa of the Yelisa duo for breaking some of the rules in the house.
As the Tail of the House, one is required to wear a tail prop/costume throughout the week.
However, this duo has failed to follow the rules, and Biggie doesn't like his rules being broken.
Therefore, he has decided to punish the duo for the breach of the rules.
As a result, they are to paint their canvases using only earbuds and must comply with all the painting rules.
As of the time of this report, which is one hour after receiving the punishment from Biggie, Yemi hasn't started painting but instead is reading the rules.
Maybe he is looking for a loophole in the rules.
