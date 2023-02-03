'BBTitans': Big Brother punishes Yemi and Nellisa for not following house rules

As the Tail of the House, one is required to wear a tail prop/costume throughout the week.

However, this duo has failed to follow the rules, and Biggie doesn't like his rules being broken.

Therefore, he has decided to punish the duo for the breach of the rules.

As a result, they are to paint their canvases using only earbuds and must comply with all the painting rules.

As of the time of this report, which is one hour after receiving the punishment from Biggie, Yemi hasn't started painting but instead is reading the rules.