The winner of the last season of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke appears to be spreading her tentacles as she makes her acting debut in Toyin Abraham's 'Fate Of Alakada.'

The reality TV star gave everyone a hint about her latest project via her Instagram page on Thursday, January 23, 2020, where she shared a video of some of the cast of the movie and herself.

"Mad oooo😂fate of alakada in cinemas from 10th April 2020, you can’t miss this hilarious movie starring @toyin_abraham @brodashaggi @stephaniecoker @swankyjerry and I Lambo🎬🎥," she captioned the video.

'Fate of Alakada' is the fourth film in the Alakada franchise, and is set to premiere at the cinemas on April 10, 2020. The highly anticipated movie is set to star loads of celebrities like Davido, Swanky Jerry, Stephanie Coker, Mabel Makun, Broda Shaggi, Big Brother Naija’s Khloe and Khafi and others.