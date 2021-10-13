RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija Yerins lands acting debut in new 'Okrika' series

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Startimes original series is created by filmmaker Muka Ray.

BBNaija reality star Yerins Abraham [Instagram/yerinsabraham]
Big Brother Naija season six housemate Yerins Abraham has announced Nollywood debut post the just concluded reality show.

The reality star, on Tuesday October 12, tweeted that he is set to join the ensemble cast of Muka Ray's forthcoming comedy series 'Okrika'.

"Glad to announce that I'll be making my first Film and Movie Debut with the Okrika TV series," Yerins wrote on Twitter.

twitter.com

Powered by Startimes as the cable television's debut original, 'Okrika' is based on the rowdy yet dramatic popular markets for used clothes. It stars Iyabo Ojo, Mr Macaroni, Zicsaloma, Muka Ray, Jide Kosoko, Ini Edo, Korede Bello, Olaiya Igwe, Yinka Quadri, Binta Ayo-Mogaji, Toyin Abraham, Toro Aramide, Yvonne Jegede, Jide ‘Jblaze’ Oyegbile and Kitan Bukola.

Speaking at a press conference to launch the series in September, Viki Liu, Content Director, StarTimes Nigeria said: “With Okirika series, StarTimes is demonstrating its commitment to satisfying the growing demands of viewers for local content.

I was attracted to the Okirika story the first time I read the pitch. People have every reason why they buy luxurious stuff but might have all kinds of reasons why they choose to buy Okirika. The story about Okirika is very interesting and it’s what everyone should look out for.”

The forthcoming series also stars social media comedy influencers Real Warri Pikin, BBNaija season five winner Mercy Eke, Woli Agba, Broda Shaggi, Pricillia Ojo among others.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

