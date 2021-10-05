RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija Tega demands truce amid persistent online bullying

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The reality star says she is mentally exhausted from the constant trolling she has endured since exiting the show.

BBNaija housemate Tega [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Big Brother Naija season six ex-housemate Tega Dominic has once again cried out over the persistent online bullying she has suffered following her eviction.

In a recent tweet, the actress mom of one called for a truce from the negative online energy while admitting that she was mentally exhausted from having to deal with unhappy fans.

"I am not perfect but I am done! Done with the negativity, done with the online bullying, done with being judged constantly. I am mentally exhausted," Tega wrote.

Tega Dominic tweet [Twitter/_tegadominic] Pulse Nigeria

Recall the married housemate has been the subject of persistent backlash even weeks after her time on the reality show ended. While in the house, Tega incurred the wrath of sanctimonious fans of the show for getting intimate with co-housemate Boma Akpore. The pair have since debunked claims that they had sex,

