RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija season 9 winner to walk away with ₦100m

News Agency Of Nigeria

This year’s edition which will run for 71 days promises to be exciting and drama-filled.

BBNaija season 9 winner to walk away with ₦100m.
BBNaija season 9 winner to walk away with ₦100m.

Recommended articles

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, disclosed at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos that the show would begin July 28.

According to Tejumola, this year’s edition which will run for 71 days promises to be exciting and drama-filled.

The ninth season of the Big Brother Naija show will be going beyond drama, we will be bringing in different blends of unique entertainment.

“The show will run from July 28 to Oct. 6.

“The challenging aspect of the show will be that the housemates will be going into the house in pairs and doing some of the house challenges in pairs.

“Everyone curious about the theme should watch out for the premiere on Sunday, July 28. The show holds lots of fun, vibes, emotion, drama, dynamics, and intriguing twists,” she said.

She added that the Big Brother Naija Buzz, to be anchored by Toke Makinwa, would be available for lovers of the show to catch up with the behind-the-scenes.

There will be something that would be unraveled from the night of the premiere.

“We will not be having the head of the house challenge as usual, there will be lots of twists from Big Brother.

“The pool party and the Saturday night party will be held and the show will air 24 hours,” she said.

Also, Tope Oshunkeye, Head of Marketing, MultiChoice, unveiled some of the lucky games that would run in the course of the show.

He said one of the games, “Lock-in”, would allow viewers to predict winners of the immunity challenge as each viewer with a correct prediction would get N1 million each.

He noted that viewers from the last edition of the show got N120 million reward.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija season 9 winner to walk away with ₦100m

BBNaija season 9 winner to walk away with ₦100m

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid top nomination for Africa Arts Entertainments Awards

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid top nomination for Africa Arts Entertainments Awards

'Loseyi Professor' signals Seyi Vibez's need for a breather [Review]

'Loseyi Professor' signals Seyi Vibez's need for a breather [Review]

Nigerian actor Rotimi joins Showtime's 'The Chi' as a recurring cast member

Nigerian actor Rotimi joins Showtime's 'The Chi' as a recurring cast member

Ayra Starr & Chris Martin deliver heartwarming rendition of 'Last Heartbreak Song'

Ayra Starr & Chris Martin deliver heartwarming rendition of 'Last Heartbreak Song'

Burna Boy receives plaque for historic 2 billion UK streams

Burna Boy receives plaque for historic 2 billion UK streams

Kunle Remi responds to critic telling him to keep his wife off social media

Kunle Remi responds to critic telling him to keep his wife off social media

Pastor Emmanuel Iren’s film 'What about Us?' makes ₦24 million in its first weekend

Pastor Emmanuel Iren’s film 'What about Us?' makes ₦24 million in its first weekend

Wizkid @ 34: 10 stellar records set by the Nigerian superstar musician

Wizkid @ 34: 10 stellar records set by the Nigerian superstar musician

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Actress, Etinosa's 'Baby Elephant' stirs up reactions among plus-size women

Nollywood actress, Etinosa's 'Baby Elephant' stirs up reactions among plus-size women

The winners of the grant

Guguru Studios gets ₦135 million to co-produce musical on illegal mining in Ghana

MTV Base Ghosted

What if you could reconnect with a lover who ghosted you? New TV show offers closure

Daniel Oriahi’s TIFF official selection 'The Weekend' heads to cinemas in August

Daniel Oriahi’s Tribeca Film Festival selection 'The Weekend' heads to cinemas in August