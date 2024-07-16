BBNaija season 9 winner to walk away with ₦100m.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, disclosed at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos that the show would begin July 28.

According to Tejumola, this year’s edition which will run for 71 days promises to be exciting and drama-filled.

“The ninth season of the Big Brother Naija show will be going beyond drama, we will be bringing in different blends of unique entertainment.

“The show will run from July 28 to Oct. 6.

“The challenging aspect of the show will be that the housemates will be going into the house in pairs and doing some of the house challenges in pairs.

“Everyone curious about the theme should watch out for the premiere on Sunday, July 28. The show holds lots of fun, vibes, emotion, drama, dynamics, and intriguing twists,” she said.

She added that the Big Brother Naija Buzz, to be anchored by Toke Makinwa, would be available for lovers of the show to catch up with the behind-the-scenes.

“There will be something that would be unraveled from the night of the premiere.

“We will not be having the head of the house challenge as usual, there will be lots of twists from Big Brother.

“The pool party and the Saturday night party will be held and the show will air 24 hours,” she said.

Also, Tope Oshunkeye, Head of Marketing, MultiChoice, unveiled some of the lucky games that would run in the course of the show.

He said one of the games, “Lock-in”, would allow viewers to predict winners of the immunity challenge as each viewer with a correct prediction would get N1 million each.