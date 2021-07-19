RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija organizers confirm season 6 premiere date

The new season will be headlined by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Big Brother Naija season 6 [Instagram]

The anticipated season six of top reality show, Big Brother Naija is finally here! The fan-favourite season will premiere with two opening ceremonies on July 24 and 25, 2021.

Show organizers, Multichoice confirmed the new season in a press conference held on Monday July 19, 2021.

Alongside news of the show's starting date, season six will also spot some surprising changes. Organizers say there will be no SMS voting as fans will now be able to vote for their favourite housemates for free on the official website and application. This is to allow a more inclusive participation for fans outside Nigeria.

Showmax will offer exclusive access to the show for viewers in diaspora. In line with Covid-19 safety measures, the live shows will adopt the Lockdown season style with no guests.

This year's season has a whopping N90 million up for grabs for the lucky winner. Recall organizers announced the prize a few months ago, its biggest since the show's first season.

Season six is billed to run for 72 days and will end on October 3, 2021.

