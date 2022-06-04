RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija Reunion: Maria and Angel clash over infamous s**t tag

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Here’s everything you missed from episode two of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion show.

BBNaija Reunion
BBNaija Reunion

Episode two of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion show got off to an exciting start with a Maria and Angel face-off.

Recommended articles

The ‘Amebo episode’ saw the housemates talk, Reunion confrontation style, about the infamous tittle-tattle about Angel by Maria, Nini and Peace.

Recall that the cringe-worthy conversation which saw the ladies berate Angel for her behaviour in the house caused quite the social media row.

While addressing the issue, Maria got Angel riled up for refusing to apologise and expectedly, things rapidly heated up with the two.

A number of revelations made it out on the episode including how Angel unfollowed Nini over the infamous longe conversation, Michael clearing the air on the events that led to the unprintable tag that Angel was called.

The housemate revealed that they he was urged to participate in the very popular whisper game and opted for a female housemate he knew wouldn’t get upset about what was being said. In all, episode two was not the episode for apologies.

Episode three is expected to showcase a surprising face-off between Nini and former bestie Arin.

The Reunion show airs weekdays at 10pm.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija Reunion: Maria and Angel clash over infamous s**t tag

BBNaija Reunion: Maria and Angel clash over infamous s**t tag

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion: Twitter Nigeria reacts to Maria and Angel's war of words

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion: Twitter Nigeria reacts to Maria and Angel's war of words

'I won’t do another BBL surgery even if I am given N100M' - BBNaija's Khloe

'I won’t do another BBL surgery even if I am given N100M' - BBNaija's Khloe

Diane Russet debuts first-look at ‘Mo x Mel' film

Diane Russet debuts first-look at ‘Mo x Mel' film

'All your daughters will be used and dumped' - Nkechi Blessing slams Reno Omokri after he likened her to Bola Tinubu

'All your daughters will be used and dumped' - Nkechi Blessing slams Reno Omokri after he likened her to Bola Tinubu

Dare Olaitan debuts official trailer for horror flick 'Ile Owo'

Dare Olaitan debuts official trailer for horror flick 'Ile Owo'

Nigerian artist, Daviskil releases debut Ep. titled 'Quero'

Nigerian artist, Daviskil releases debut Ep. titled 'Quero'

Don Jazzy, Bisola, Bimbo Ademoye, Mimi Onalaja others attend as Amaze app goes live

Don Jazzy, Bisola, Bimbo Ademoye, Mimi Onalaja others attend as Amaze app goes live

TECNO partners Youtube for 2022 Creator Day event

TECNO partners Youtube for 2022 Creator Day event

Trending

BBNaija: How to watch the 'Shine Ya Eye' Reunion show online

BBNaija season 6 Reunion [Twitter/@ebuka]

Jada Pinkett finally addresses Oscar slap on Red Table Talk

Jada-Pinkett-Smith

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

How much is Amber Heard really worth?

Amber Heard