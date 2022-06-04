BBNaija Reunion: Maria and Angel clash over infamous s**t tag

The ‘Amebo episode’ saw the housemates talk, Reunion confrontation style, about the infamous tittle-tattle about Angel by Maria, Nini and Peace.

Recall that the cringe-worthy conversation which saw the ladies berate Angel for her behaviour in the house caused quite the social media row.

While addressing the issue, Maria got Angel riled up for refusing to apologise and expectedly, things rapidly heated up with the two.

A number of revelations made it out on the episode including how Angel unfollowed Nini over the infamous longe conversation, Michael clearing the air on the events that led to the unprintable tag that Angel was called.

The housemate revealed that they he was urged to participate in the very popular whisper game and opted for a female housemate he knew wouldn’t get upset about what was being said. In all, episode two was not the episode for apologies.

Episode three is expected to showcase a surprising face-off between Nini and former bestie Arin.