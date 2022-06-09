RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija Reunion: I was willing to go 80 with Angel - Yousef [highlights]

Episode five of the Reunion show takes a break from the gbas gbos of previous episodes for the juicy romance of the house.

The episode was quite revealing with situationships that many fans of the show almost missed. For one is the season's crowned Telemundo Yousef and his ship with Angel. It turns out that the pair had more than the famous post Saturday night conversation where he talked about the length of his male member.

Reacting to a clip played by show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Yousef admitted that he nursed strong feelings for Angel and was willing to be invested in a relationship with the 22-year-old. He was, however, discouraged by how she openly flirted with other male housemates.

Catch some Twitter reactions:

Speaking of Angel's flirtatious behaviour, it appears to have come up frequently since the show kicked off last week. Again, Sammie got spotlighted to talk about his brief romance with Angel which ended after a major row where she accused him of body-shaming her.

In her defense, Angel said that the fight caused by a truth or dare game involving Kayvee, marked the end of her attraction to Sammie. She further detailed that the romance was likely to have passed as they were "mentally compatible."

Away from Angel's triangle was the Jackie B, Michael and Peace situation. On the brief moment of weakness, Michael claimed he and Peace were flirting casually with no expectations. Jackie B, on the other hand, admitted that she felt fooled.

Episode six airing Thursday, promises some shocking revelations. A clip of the episode hints on what sank the Liquorose and Emmanuel ship.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

