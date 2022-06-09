BBNaija Reunion: I was willing to go 80 with Angel - Yousef [highlights]

Reacting to a clip played by show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Yousef admitted that he nursed strong feelings for Angel and was willing to be invested in a relationship with the 22-year-old. He was, however, discouraged by how she openly flirted with other male housemates.

Catch some Twitter reactions:

Speaking of Angel's flirtatious behaviour, it appears to have come up frequently since the show kicked off last week. Again, Sammie got spotlighted to talk about his brief romance with Angel which ended after a major row where she accused him of body-shaming her.

In her defense, Angel said that the fight caused by a truth or dare game involving Kayvee, marked the end of her attraction to Sammie. She further detailed that the romance was likely to have passed as they were "mentally compatible."

Away from Angel's triangle was the Jackie B, Michael and Peace situation. On the brief moment of weakness, Michael claimed he and Peace were flirting casually with no expectations. Jackie B, on the other hand, admitted that she felt fooled.