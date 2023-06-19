ADVERTISEMENT
3 things you need to know about 'BBNaija Level Up Reunion'

Inemesit Udodiong

Get ready for drama, feuds, and table-shaking moments.

'BBNaija Level Up Reunion' airs tonight [Twitter/ShowmaxNG]
Based on the previous editions, the show will revisit some highlights and memorable moments from the 2022 season 7 edition that ended with Phyna emerging as the second female housemate to emerge winner of the reality show.

Ahead of the premiere tonight, here are three things you need to know about the reunion show:

The reunion show will be hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who hosted the Level Up season that lasted for 72 days. From previous editions, we can expect him to stir the pot by asking interesting questions.

The 'Level Up' reunion will see 24 housemates in attendance. They are Adekunle, Allysyn, Amaka, Beauty, Bella, Byann, Chichi, Chomzy, Christy O, Cyph, Daniella, Diana, Dotun, Doyin, Eloswag, Giddyfia, Groovy, Hermes, Ilebaye, Kess, Khalid, Pharmsavi, Phyna and Sheggz.

BBNaija 'Level Up' housemates are back for the reunion show
Our sources tell us that the reunion show will last for two weeks starting from tonight, June 19, 2023. This gives the housemates enough time to clear the air and express their real feelings towards each other.

The BBN reunion show will air Mondays to Fridays on Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family at 10 pm WAT on DSTV and later on Africa Magic Family Channel at 10:30 pm WAT on GOTV. You can also follow the show in real time on Showmax.

Watch an exciting teaser:

