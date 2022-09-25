With one more week to the end of the Level Up season, the game officially has its finalists following the exit of Groovy, Sheggz and Hermes.
BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Groovy & Hermes exit the show in 9th week
Week nine's eviction saw the shocking exit of some of the presumably strong contenders.
Groovy was the first housemate to be evicted from the show, leaving behind a heartbroken Phyna. Biggie followed closely with Sheggz, leaving more heartbreak in the wake.
The final housemate to bid the Level Up season goodbye was surprisingly, Hermes. The fast rising dancer and creative's exit left viewers shocked presumably as the housemate has been perceived as one of the strongest contenders of the season.
Here is how the fans voted:
With three housemates out of the race, the season's finalists are Bella, Phyna, Bryann, Daniella, Chichi and Adekunle. All six housemates will knock it out this week for the grand prize as voting officially kicks off tonight.
