BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Groovy & Hermes exit the show in 9th week

Groovy was the first housemate to be evicted from the show, leaving behind a heartbroken Phyna. Biggie followed closely with Sheggz, leaving more heartbreak in the wake.

The final housemate to bid the Level Up season goodbye was surprisingly, Hermes. The fast rising dancer and creative's exit left viewers shocked presumably as the housemate has been perceived as one of the strongest contenders of the season.

Here is how the fans voted:

Pulse Nigeria