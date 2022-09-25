RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Groovy & Hermes exit the show in 9th week

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Week nine's eviction saw the shocking exit of some of the presumably strong contenders.

Level up evicted housemates Sheggz, Groovy and Hermes [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Level up evicted housemates Sheggz, Groovy and Hermes [Instagram/bigbronaija]

With one more week to the end of the Level Up season, the game officially has its finalists following the exit of Groovy, Sheggz and Hermes.

Groovy was the first housemate to be evicted from the show, leaving behind a heartbroken Phyna. Biggie followed closely with Sheggz, leaving more heartbreak in the wake.

The final housemate to bid the Level Up season goodbye was surprisingly, Hermes. The fast rising dancer and creative's exit left viewers shocked presumably as the housemate has been perceived as one of the strongest contenders of the season.

Here is how the fans voted:

BBNaija Level Up voting [Instagram/Twitter]
BBNaija Level Up voting [Instagram/Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

With three housemates out of the race, the season's finalists are Bella, Phyna, Bryann, Daniella, Chichi and Adekunle. All six housemates will knock it out this week for the grand prize as voting officially kicks off tonight.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.





