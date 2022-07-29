RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Level 2 wins season's first wager presentation

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemates have access to a number of luxuries for the week including a much-deserved pool party next Thursday

Level two housemates [BigBroNaija]
Level two housemates [BigBroNaija]

Level two housemates have won the season's first wager presentation, beating level one house by 80- 0 points.

Recommended articles

For the wager task, Big Brother directed both houses to form three groups of four housemates. Each group will prepare a talent showcase which will be performed simultaneously with the ultimate performance being an anthem song composed by each house.

Following their thrilling performances, level two housemates emerged the undisputed champions, winning three stages and tying on one round.

Among the juicy list of perks for winning the wager task, level two housemates will have exclusive access to shop tomorrow's cart. The winning team will party next Thursday and the Saturday after party.

In addition, each level two housemate gets 1500 pocket naira which may be used for their Saturday house shopping.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Level 2 wins season's first wager presentation

BBNaija 7: Level 2 wins season's first wager presentation

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season

Komotion Studios unveils 'Dawn of Thunder-Origin of Sango' character posters

Komotion Studios unveils 'Dawn of Thunder-Origin of Sango' character posters

BBNaija 7: Chichi & Doyin are trying to break us - Bella tells Sheggz

BBNaija 7: Chichi & Doyin are trying to break us - Bella tells Sheggz

Kido Madiba debuts single titled 'Absence' under Def Jam Africa

Kido Madiba debuts single titled 'Absence' under Def Jam Africa

Nu Trybe’s new signee TAR1Q debuts with 'Son of the Moon' EP

Nu Trybe’s new signee TAR1Q debuts with 'Son of the Moon' EP

Talented rising star Tee Psalm drops visuals for new single 'What You Need'

Talented rising star Tee Psalm drops visuals for new single 'What You Need'

Tito Da.Fire sings about patience and perseverance in new single 'One Day'

Tito Da.Fire sings about patience and perseverance in new single 'One Day'

BBNaija 7: Twitter fans rave over Level 1 pool party

BBNaija 7: Twitter fans rave over Level 1 pool party

Trending

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija 7: Phyna and Amaka in messy second fight

BBNaija 7 housemates Phyna and Amaka [Instagram/bigbrother ]

I am within my rights to be sexually attracted to any adult - Yomi Fabiyi on sex for roles allegation

Actress Bimpe Oyebade and actor Yomi Fabiyi [Instagram/BimpeOyebade] [Instagram/YomiFabiyi]

BBNaija 7: I get arrested by the police at least 4 times weekly - Hermes

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate Hermes [Big Brother Naija]