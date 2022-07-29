BBNaija 7: Level 2 wins season's first wager presentation

For the wager task, Big Brother directed both houses to form three groups of four housemates. Each group will prepare a talent showcase which will be performed simultaneously with the ultimate performance being an anthem song composed by each house.

Following their thrilling performances, level two housemates emerged the undisputed champions, winning three stages and tying on one round.

Among the juicy list of perks for winning the wager task, level two housemates will have exclusive access to shop tomorrow's cart. The winning team will party next Thursday and the Saturday after party.