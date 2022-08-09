RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Doyin reacts to Cyph and Beauty's exit from house

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate poured her heart out to Big Brother amid tears, during her diary session.

Doyin has shared her reaction to the exit of her pals, Cyph and Beauty. The level one housemate tearfully shared with Big Brother how hard she took the news on Monday.

"Phyna told me before we started playing the HoH games and I just couldn't concentrate. I feel so bad about it," Doyin stated amid tears.

Speaking on what attracted her to both housemates, Doyin shared:

"I just really liked the girl. She was my roommate during the lockdown. We really got to know each other. She is so selfless and loyal and then Cyph. The first day I saw him, I just really wanted to know him. He has balls, I don't really get to meet men with balls. It was like a friendship pro max. Like a senior brother of friendship. There were really just my people."

The level one housemate also shared how it hurt so much that the housemates and viewers never got to see the positive sides of Beauty.

"The way she left, I know she is way more than that and I wish she stayed long enough for people to get to know this side."

Recall that Beauty left the house in a first-of-its-kind disqualification. The housemate got kicked out for flouting Big Brother's anti-violence rules.

Cyph, on the other hand, was the second housemate to be evicted from the season.

