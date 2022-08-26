RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Chichi weeps profusely as she struggles with Biggie's punishment

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Big Brother instructed the housemate to fill two notebooks with an apology to him before Sunday.

Big Brother Naija season 7 Chichi [Instagram]
Big Brother Naija season 7 Chichi [Instagram]

Chichi broke down on Friday from the pressure of completing Big Brother's punishment. The housemate, amid tears, complained to her fellow housemates about how daunting the task was and almost impossible to complete.

Recommended articles

Recall that Biggie issued the punishment amid a stern warning on Monday for breaking the provocation rule of the house after her fight with Diane. Both housemates got to near blows on Sunday over a minor argument about wardrobe space. Biggie warned that the punishment would act as a deterrent to housemates who might consider such violent behaviour in future.

Meanwhile, Big Brother has switched things up with the housemates with a new change in wager task schedule. Going forward, the housemates will perform their wager tasks at 2:00 pm while their usual arena games will follow later in the day.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Chichi weeps profusely as she struggles with Biggie's punishment

BBNaija 7: Chichi weeps profusely as she struggles with Biggie's punishment

Fireboy parties with friends & fans in his Playboy mansion

Fireboy parties with friends & fans in his Playboy mansion

Throwback review: 'Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke' is an irremediable travesty

Throwback review: 'Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke' is an irremediable travesty

M.I Abaga drops sensational video for hit single 'The Guy'

M.I Abaga drops sensational video for hit single 'The Guy'

Mad Solutions: Contributing to the growth of digital music from Africa to the world

Mad Solutions: Contributing to the growth of digital music from Africa to the world

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

Rema drops 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez

Rema drops 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from BNXN, Olamide, Chike, Zinoleesky and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from BNXN, Olamide, Chike, Zinoleesky and others

Afro-Dancehall veteran General Pype offers love hymn with new single 'Mine Only'

Afro-Dancehall veteran General Pype offers love hymn with new single 'Mine Only'

Trending

BBNaija season 7 housemates [Instagram/tecnomobileng]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Sheggz & Bella get stern warning from Big Brother

Sheggz and Bella [Instagram]

BBNaija 7: Na your papa get Big Brother? - Phyna blasts Sheggz in new fight [Video]

Groovy and Doyin [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: I think you are fake - Doyin slams Groovy for moving to Chomzy