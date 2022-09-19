The nominations are in and similar to previous weeks, the entire house is up for possible eviction save for Daniella and Phyna saved by Chichi's supreme veto power rights.
BBNaija 7: Chichi selects Daniella & Phyna for finale spot
The rest of the house is automatically up for possible eviction.
Recall that the style of nominations experienced an interesting switch with Big Brother announcing the supreme veto power that will see the Head of House select two housemates for a slot at next week's finale.
Chichi emerged winner of the HoH games, earning her an automatic spot at the finale. The housemates currently up for eviction are Adekunle, Groovy, Bryann, Bella, Sheggz, and Hermes.
Biggie's riders Chizzy and Rachel are expected to automatically join the finalists.
