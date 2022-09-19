RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Chichi selects Daniella & Phyna for finale spot

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The rest of the house is automatically up for possible eviction.

Big Brother Naija season 7 Chichi [Instagram]
Big Brother Naija season 7 Chichi [Instagram]

The nominations are in and similar to previous weeks, the entire house is up for possible eviction save for Daniella and Phyna saved by Chichi's supreme veto power rights.

Recall that the style of nominations experienced an interesting switch with Big Brother announcing the supreme veto power that will see the Head of House select two housemates for a slot at next week's finale.

Chichi emerged winner of the HoH games, earning her an automatic spot at the finale. The housemates currently up for eviction are Adekunle, Groovy, Bryann, Bella, Sheggz, and Hermes.

Biggie's riders Chizzy and Rachel are expected to automatically join the finalists.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

