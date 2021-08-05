'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Whitemoney is definitely not one to shy away from his humble beginnings. With every opportunity, the fan-favourite housemate shares his hustler story. oftentimes brandishing it like a game plan.
BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney says he once sold puff-puff in Yaba
Whitemoney is up for possible eviction this weekend.
In a recent chat with co-housemate Arin, Whitemoney revealed that in addition to selling clothes and doing other menial jobs to survive, he had once sold popular snack; puff-puff in Yaba market, Lagos. He further revealed that the business ended due to constant harassment from state sponsored hoodlums popularly known as Agberos.
Whitemoney is up for possible eviction this week alongside Yousef, Beatrice, Niyi and Yerins. Recall the housemates were nominated by wildcards Maria and Pere.
