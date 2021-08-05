RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney says he once sold puff-puff in Yaba

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Whitemoney is up for possible eviction this weekend.

Whitemoney [Twitter/ caramel_jane]

'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Whitemoney is definitely not one to shy away from his humble beginnings. With every opportunity, the fan-favourite housemate shares his hustler story. oftentimes brandishing it like a game plan.

In a recent chat with co-housemate Arin, Whitemoney revealed that in addition to selling clothes and doing other menial jobs to survive, he had once sold popular snack; puff-puff in Yaba market, Lagos. He further revealed that the business ended due to constant harassment from state sponsored hoodlums popularly known as Agberos.

Watch the clip:

Whitemoney is up for possible eviction this week alongside Yousef, Beatrice, Niyi and Yerins. Recall the housemates were nominated by wildcards Maria and Pere.

