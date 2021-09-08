BBNaija 2021: Viewers never got to see the real me - JMK [Pulse Interview]

In a recent Pulse One of One interview, the reality star takes fans through her short but worthwhile journey on the buzzing reality show, lessons and plans for the future.

How has it been since exiting the house?

Like I'm overwhelmed with the love, the love is amazing and so far it's been good but exhausting and I'm just starting so I can imagine how even more exhausting it will be but I guess I'm ready.

I've to be ready, I don't have a choice I signed up for this anyway but yeah it's been amazing I'm excited to see what is to come.

Where did all that energy during the parties come from?

I mean I've always been that girl. I mean I love music, I like to enjoy my life so my energy really stems from good music. Asides from that, the few people I connected with also gave me good energy good vibes so I had to reciprocate that. So when good energy meets good energy, the ginger go dey now.

Did you have any strategy going into the house?

No, I didn't go to the house with any strategy because you can't strategize when you don't even know the people you're going to meet.

It didn't just make sense to me so I just went as JMK myself which to be honest that wasn't even, you guys didn't even get like the real JMK. I think you got like 45 to be honest. It was when I was starting to come out of my shell, you know when the ginger don dey start... But that's life you know. Regardless, it's good vibes.

What was on your mind going into the house three weeks after the show began

On my mind, I am not going to lie I wasn't really positive about it cause I felt like cause I felt most people already gravitated towards people they loved in the house. I also felt that the older housemates won't be as welcoming because I would expect that they evicted other people to bring us in. Getting there, I saw what I expected but at the end of the day, it is the game.

How were you able to break through or blend with cliques in the house?

I didn't breakthrough even till I left, I didn't even want to breakthrough with because my problem is I don't really enjoy clicks like that. I like when everybody just get along you know good vibes whatever so noticing that literally everybody had their own groups I felt some type of way so I think that was one of the reasons why it seemed like I was laid back or I was giving like nonchalant attitude it's not like that I didn't just want to force energy or force friendship.

So the few people I connected with like instantly like Angel, Yousef you know the few people I connected with it was not premeditated. It was not forced it happened naturally.

Do you think Angel was a threat to some of the ladies in the house?

I guess so. Coming out now and seeing the negative things they had to say about her, I was like Angel didn't come off to me like as threatening or belittling so now realizing that they had so much to say about her, it just shows how people judge you for how you look.

I also just got to see the conversation between Maria, Peace and Nini and I always knew Nini used to gossip a lot but I think Angel was just catching cruise.