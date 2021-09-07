In a video shared on Tuesday via Instagram, the mom of one pleaded amid tears to everyone she upset by her strategic move while in the house. She also sought her husband's forgiveness while confirming that all he did was show her support.

The video was captioned: "I take full responsibility of my actions and I sincerely apologize to everyone that I disappointed and to those who could not stand my actions while on the show. I am truly sorry.

"To my husband; Babe, I know we have already talked about this but I want apologize again and also appreciate you for standing by me and giving me all the support I needed to pursue my career.

"To all the women out there who felt I let them down, I am sorry. To everyone who are still very angry and sending messages and comments, I do not see you as “trolls” I understand your anger and I want to say that I’m deeply sorry."

The married housemate incurred the wrath of fans of the show after getting intimate with actor housemate, Boma.