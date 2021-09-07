'Shine Ya Eye' housemate, Tega Dominic has tendered an apology to disappointed fans of the show over her actions with co-housemate Boma.
BBNaija 2021: Tega tearfully pleads for forgiveness from fans & husband [Video]
The newly evicted housemate has urged angry fans of the show to spare her son the onslaught of trolling.
In a video shared on Tuesday via Instagram, the mom of one pleaded amid tears to everyone she upset by her strategic move while in the house. She also sought her husband's forgiveness while confirming that all he did was show her support.
The video was captioned: "I take full responsibility of my actions and I sincerely apologize to everyone that I disappointed and to those who could not stand my actions while on the show. I am truly sorry.
"To my husband; Babe, I know we have already talked about this but I want apologize again and also appreciate you for standing by me and giving me all the support I needed to pursue my career.
"To all the women out there who felt I let them down, I am sorry. To everyone who are still very angry and sending messages and comments, I do not see you as “trolls” I understand your anger and I want to say that I’m deeply sorry."
Watch the video:
The married housemate incurred the wrath of fans of the show after getting intimate with actor housemate, Boma.
Following her eviction, the actress revealed that their moments caught on camera was simply a strategy to keep viewers entertained. She further revealed in interviews that they both agreed to the strategy.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng