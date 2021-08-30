RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Uti Nwachukwu claims Maria was exploited by organizers

The media personality claims the newly evicted housemate was targeted and exploited hence her shocking exit.

Uti Nwachukwu claims Maria Benjamin was milked in 'Shine Ya Eye' season

Popular media personality Uti Nwachukwu has hinted on a conspiracy leading to the shocking eviction of 'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Maria Benjamin.

Hours after the housemate's eviction on Sunday, the Big Brother Africa star tweeted that her exit was inevitable, accusing the show's organizers of exploiting her by positioning her for undeserving attacks.

"This babe was milked dry! Made a wild card! The only week she was HOH she couldn't do anything with it! She executed the secret task perfectly! No immunity reward! Before nominations she was punished heavily and the HOH was told they couldn't save her! And now she's out SHOCKER," Nwachukwu tweeted.

As expected, Nwachukwu's tweet sparked major reaction from supporters and non-supporters of the evicted housemate.

"It was an intentional act and that's why biggie delayed giving Maria her Abeg Naira reward till this afternoon. He knew she wasn't going to use it. He gave it to her to fulfil all righteousness. Mtchewwwwwwww," a fan tweeted.

Maria came in third place in the revealed bottom four polls with 13.73% votes from fans of the show.

A look at how fans voted
A look at how fans voted

Despite what organizers insist is a verifiable voting process, Maria's eviction came as a shocker especially as she appeared to be one of the strongest contenders for the N90 million prize.

Recall Maria was nominated alongside Pere, Sammie, Queen, JMK and Cross in last week's nominations. For the best part of the week, Maria grumbled about being nominated by housemates despite having had a fair advantage from the wild card veto nominations to winning Head of House.

The housemate, however, earned a strike for microphone infringement with weighty punishments including the stripping of immunity for two weeks.

