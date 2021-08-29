BBNaija 2021: JMK, Sammie & Maria have been evicted

JMK was sadly the first housemate to be called up for eviction as according to show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Big Brother wanted to rattle the housemates.

The next housemate to exit the game was Sammie shortly after Ebuka's twist to announce Queen had been saved for the week.

In another surprising twist, Ebuka announced Maria as the third and last housemate to be evicted from the game. Going by fan reaction, the housemate appeared to have garnered a loyal following over the past weeks hence her shocking exit.

Pulse Nigeria