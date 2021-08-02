Big Brother Naija viewers went berserk on Sunday night after married housemate Tega threw caution to the wind and participated in the truth or dare games.
BBNaija 2021: Fans go wild as Tega lets Saga suck her boobs
The housemates played a game of truth or dare after the live show.
The housemate was dared to choose a male housemate to suck her breasts for five seconds and the lucky guy was Saga.
The housemates decided to spice things up for the viewers right after the Sunday live show. Ebuka had hinted on the housemates not bringing enough vibe to the show.
As expected, viewers found her move audacious considering her marital status. Check out some Twitter reactions:
