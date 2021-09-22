BBNaija 2021: Saga remains inconsolable following Nini's prank exit

'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Saga is currently inconsolable following the unexplainable disappearance of his sweetheart, Nini.
Fans fear the heartbroken housemate might ask for voluntary exit.
The housemate currently spots red eyes from prolonged tears despite attempts by Pere and Angel to console him.
Upon discovering her absence, Saga spent the entire night in front of the diary room, hoping to get a word with Biggie. However, Biggie has remained silent on ths matter.
Recall Nini was instructed by Biggie to take on a top secret task of pranking the housemate by exiting the house for 24 hours.
The housemate has been in an undisclosed area in the house. She also has access to view the rest of the housemates reaction to her exit.
