RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans stage protest amid finale game twist

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Pere is set to earn his spot in the finale alongside Angel.

Pere is the third head of house [Instagram/ bigbronaija]

Fans of BBNaija housemate Pere have made good their word of taking the protest against Big Brother to the streets of Lagos.

Recommended articles

Going by videos currently making the rounds, a handful of Patriots (Pere's fanbase) took to Big Brother's alleged house in Lagos with placards to protest against what has been labelled the unfair treatment of the housemate.

twitter.com

Recall Biggie put Pere and Angel up against each other for a spot at the finale. The housemates are to play a game of trucks and screwdrivers with the winner set to win the coveted fifth spot ahead of the finale this weekend.

Biggie's new twist, however, did not sit right with fans of Pere who insist that he had earned a spot at the finals.

Meanwhile, Pere's social media handlers released a press statement on Monday urging fans to remain calm as they trust the organisers to make the housemate's votes really count.

See the statement:

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri apologises to IG dancer Janemena and her family

BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans stage protest amid finale game twist

Wizkid's 'Essence' is the No. 1 song on American rhythmic radio, spends third week at No. 1 on urban radio

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Ayra Starr’s 'Bloody Samaritan' rises to No. 1

Hello Magixx, you're welcome [Pulse EP Review]

Hennessy 2021 Cyphers: Meet the artists

Did sex education just usher in a new wave of Nigerian representation in UK television?

Blood and Water: Leroy Siyafa talks making acting debut in the Netflix series

'My Village People' becomes Nollywood's 17th film to gross over N100 million in box office

Trending

Gulder Ultimate Search organizers unveil official release date

Young Nigerians scramble to register as Gulder Ultimate Search registration ends in 48 hours

BBNaija 2021: Saga shares reason he is displeased at Nini's return

BBNaija Saga and Nini [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Gulder Ultimate Search partners MultiChoice for Season 12. Here’s all you need to know

Gulder Ultimate Search.

BBNaija 2021: Saga's sister calls out organizers for exploiting his mental health

Big Brother Naija housemate Saga [Instagram/bigbronaija]