BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans stage protest amid finale game twist

Going by videos currently making the rounds, a handful of Patriots (Pere's fanbase) took to Big Brother's alleged house in Lagos with placards to protest against what has been labelled the unfair treatment of the housemate.

Recall Biggie put Pere and Angel up against each other for a spot at the finale. The housemates are to play a game of trucks and screwdrivers with the winner set to win the coveted fifth spot ahead of the finale this weekend.

Biggie's new twist, however, did not sit right with fans of Pere who insist that he had earned a spot at the finals.

Meanwhile, Pere's social media handlers released a press statement on Monday urging fans to remain calm as they trust the organisers to make the housemate's votes really count.