Housemates Nini and Saga have reacted to Boma's Sunday eviction.
BBNaija 2021: Nini and Saga declare Boma an 'Idiot' for getting evicted
Boma and three other housemates exited the game in the first-ever king size eviction.
In a video clip currently making the rounds, the couple blamed Boma's early eviction on how he treated co-housemate Queen.
“Boma didn't judge her well, he f**ked up, she would've been good for him,” Saga said.
“Bad/Good for him [Boma], he is a f**king idiot. Thinking he wants to fool the girl” Nini replied.
Watch the video:
Recall Boma exited the show alongside Tega, Michael and Peace in BBNaija's first ever king size eviction.
The housemate emerged in the bottom six list with less than one percent (0.81%) of the fan votes.
Going by Twitter reaction, the housemate had earned the scorn of viewers for getting intimate with married housemate Tega. Both housemates trended for days after getting a little too intimate for the comfort of viewers.
It appears that Boma's fallout with fan-favourite Angel also got him more negative reaction from the viewers.
Meanwhile Saga and Michael received their first strikes (the fifth strike issued this season) on Sunday for damaging Big Brother's property. Biggie had announced a punishment if they missed the eviction.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng