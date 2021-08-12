'Shine Ya Eye' housemate, Angel recently warmed the hearts of viewers with a story of how her mother had her as a teenager.
BBNaija 2021: My mom had me at age 16 - Angel
The housemate recently shared her mom's tough experience dealing with teenage pregnancy.
Angel made the shocking revelation during the housemates' Thursday task where her team presented a painting of a pregnant woman pushing through hurdles. While detailing the painting, Angel shared how her mom got pregnant with her at age 16 and was forced to get an abortion.
After the failed procedure, her young mom chose to keep her and suffered through rejection from her family and community. "My mom suffered slut shaming and still had to go to school," Angel revealed.
As expected, Angel's team emerged victorious for the beautiful painting and emotional story.
