BBNaija 2021: Maria wins HOH games

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate was formerly the deputy head of house during Pere's reign.

Maria has emerged winner of the latest head of house games. The housemate is set to announce her deputy after the nomination show.

The week's HOH games spotted the elimination of the six dice prompt which the housemates have noted affects the general speed of the game. Leading with 28 points, Maria came first followed closely by Saskay with 26 points.

Following her win, Maria had a conversation with Pere about why she might not select him as her deputy.

Interestingly, Maria's new win does not come with the luxury of the HOH lounge as the housemate was recently banned from entering the lounge as a punishment for violating Big Brother's HOH rules. The punishment will last for two weeks.

