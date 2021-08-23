RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Maria, Pere, JMK, Sammie, Queen & Cross nominated for eviction

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Using her veto power, Liquorose replaced Peace with Cross.

Cross, Pere, Maria, JMK, Sammie and Queen are up for eviction [Instagram/bigbronaija]

This week's eviction nominees are in! This time Pere, Maria, Cross, JMK, Sammie and Queen made the list. The housemates emerged the most nominated housemates following the nomination session.

Following Big Brother's announcement which originally included Peace, the week's HOH Liquorose was allowed to use her veto power to save and replace. She swapped Peace with Cross.

Interestingly, Liquorose had nominated both Peace and Cross for possible eviction.

After the nomination announcement, Liquorose was instructed to nominate her deputy and the new HOH chose Saga. Saga in turn chose Nini as he partner with whom he will he enjoy the luxuries of the HOH lounge.

See how the housemates voted:

Queen - Pere and Peace

Michael - Angel and JMK

Cross - Pere and Sammie

Liquorose - Cross and Peace

JayPaul - Pere and Maria

Emmanuel - Peace and Pere

Tega - Saga and Peace

Nini - Sammie and JMK

Saskay - Boma and Pere

Boma - JMK and Pere

Saga - Sammie and Queen

Whitemoney - Pere and Peace

Angel - Queen and Michael

Yousef - Jaypaul and Queen

Peace - Queen and Emmanuel

Sammie - Pere and Maria

Jackie B- Pere and Angel

Pere - Michael and Jaypaul

JMK - Pere and Maria

Maria - Queen and Whitemoney

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

