BBNaija 2021: Maria, Pere, JMK, Sammie, Queen & Cross nominated for eviction

This week's eviction nominees are in! This time Pere, Maria, Cross, JMK, Sammie and Queen made the list. The housemates emerged the most nominated housemates following the nomination session.
Using her veto power, Liquorose replaced Peace with Cross.
Following Big Brother's announcement which originally included Peace, the week's HOH Liquorose was allowed to use her veto power to save and replace. She swapped Peace with Cross.
Interestingly, Liquorose had nominated both Peace and Cross for possible eviction.
After the nomination announcement, Liquorose was instructed to nominate her deputy and the new HOH chose Saga. Saga in turn chose Nini as he partner with whom he will he enjoy the luxuries of the HOH lounge.
See how the housemates voted:
Queen - Pere and Peace
Michael - Angel and JMK
Cross - Pere and Sammie
Liquorose - Cross and Peace
JayPaul - Pere and Maria
Emmanuel - Peace and Pere
Tega - Saga and Peace
Nini - Sammie and JMK
Saskay - Boma and Pere
Boma - JMK and Pere
Saga - Sammie and Queen
Whitemoney - Pere and Peace
Angel - Queen and Michael
Yousef - Jaypaul and Queen
Peace - Queen and Emmanuel
Sammie - Pere and Maria
Jackie B- Pere and Angel
Pere - Michael and Jaypaul
JMK - Pere and Maria
Maria - Queen and Whitemoney
