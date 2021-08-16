RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Housemates urge Biggie to get Kayvee urgent mental help

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola

The housemate has displayed weird behaviours suggesting he might be struggling with his mental health.

Kayvee [Instagram/@bigbronaija]

New 'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Kayvee has left both housemates and viewers worried about his mental health.

Kayvee has in the last 24 hours displayed a worrying behaviour suggesting he might need a therapist urgently.

ALSO READ: BBNaija 2021: Arin, Princess have been evicted from the game

So far, Cross, Whitemoney, JMK have complained about the housemate refusing to talk to anyone and acting strangely. The photographer has mostly kept to himself, often looking lost in thought.

Watch videos:

Kayvee was one of the four new housemates that joined the show a week ago. His behaviour rapidly deteriorated after his last diary session with Big Brother.

Kayvee supporters have suggested the housemate might be feeling isolated and 'shunned' by other housemates.

See Twitter reactions:

Kayvee Twitter reactions
Kayvee Twitter reactions Pulse Nigeria
Kayvee Twitter reactions
Kayvee Twitter reactions Pulse Nigeria
Kayvee Twitter reactions
Kayvee Twitter reactions Pulse Nigeria
Kayvee Twitter reactions
Kayvee Twitter reactions Pulse Nigeria

