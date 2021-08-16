BBNaija 2021: Housemates urge Biggie to get Kayvee urgent mental help

Kayvee has in the last 24 hours displayed a worrying behaviour suggesting he might need a therapist urgently.

So far, Cross, Whitemoney, JMK have complained about the housemate refusing to talk to anyone and acting strangely. The photographer has mostly kept to himself, often looking lost in thought.

Watch videos:

Kayvee was one of the four new housemates that joined the show a week ago. His behaviour rapidly deteriorated after his last diary session with Big Brother.

Kayvee supporters have suggested the housemate might be feeling isolated and 'shunned' by other housemates.

See Twitter reactions:

