BBNaija 2021: Housemates Maria & Queen clash over Pere

The housemate recently fell out with new deputy head of house, Maria. Things heated up between the ladies after Maria made a snide comment about Queen being in the house for two days and claiming to know Pere enough to comment about his personality.

In an attempt to express her displeasure at Maria, the ladies got into a heated exchange that caught the attention of the housemates.

Watch the video:

The past few days has seen multiple gbas gbos sessions among the housemates. A few hours ago, Sammie and Angel got into a session where she alleged Sammie slut shamed her over a truth or dare game.