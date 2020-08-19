With all the talk about strategies, fans might be having a hard time trusting relationships in the house but Neo's latest move is cute enough to warm hearts.

The housemate took the extra effort hours ago to surprise his house sweetheart, Vee on her birthday.

Neo ordered red roses and a cake complete with a handwritten note declaring his undying love to his 'shenkese' as he calls her.

A pleasantly stunned Vee certainly had a hard time processing her man's romantic move but later on took time out of the Wednesday afternoon task to share a few minutes of tender hugs and kisses.

