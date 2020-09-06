Lockdown housemate, Lucy is officially the 10th housemate to leave the Lockdown season.

Lucy had a surprising run on the show amid the dislike of fellow housemates.

Interestingly, this is the first time the housemate is going up for eviction after emerging head of house in the third week of the show. She was nominated alongside Vee, Kiddwaya, Nengi and Laycon. The housemates' weekly nomination show is available to stream on Showmax.

Lucy's eviction comes in the wake of Erica's disqualification just minutes to the live eviction show.

Here is a look at how viewers voted:

Laycon beat other housemates by a far margin [Twitter/@bbnaija]

