Tacha is the first housemate of the Big Brother Naija 'Pepper Dem' season 4 to be disqualified from the house.

Biggie's reason for her disqualification was over the altercation she had with Mercy earlier in the day. Tacha had in her fight with Mercy pulled her hair twice. Biggie sent her packing for obviously breaking the rules of the house.

Mercy, on the other hand, was handed two strikes for her altercation with Tacha. Since Biggie announced the news, fans of the most-watched reality TV show in Nigeria have been reacting to the disqualification of Tacha. Here are some of the tweets from fans after Tacha got sent home unceremoniously.