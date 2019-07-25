The housemates didn't see what was coming as Big Brother returned the two fake evicted housemates, Seyi and Tacha back to the house late in the evening on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Biggie in his usual style, made the housemates dress up for their special guest. Unknown to them, the fake evicted housemates were the special guest. The housemates spent the better part of the evening preparing a sumptuous meal for themselves and their guests.

Well, it didn't take long before Biggie's special surprise package came knocking as Seyi and Tacha entered the house. As expected, the other housemates were surprised and screamed while they welcomed two of their housemates back to their fold.

Then it was time for the two housemates to read out the notes they prepared for the other housemates which were one of the most interesting parts of the reunion.

While a majority of the housemates said nice things to the returning housemates, Mike, however, stood out as he made clear how he felt about Tacha's return to the house.

According to him, he wasn't excited about her return to the house because of the perceived negative vibes she brings to the house. He, however, prayed her return to the house would see a changed personality.

We can all recall that a few days ago, Tacha and Mike had an altercation which almost got physical.