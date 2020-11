Basketmouth has confirmed a new release date for his upcoming comedy web series, 'Papa Benji'.

According to the star comedian, the series which was originally slated for an October 30 release will premiere in an exclusive event on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Recall Basketmouth announced the Adasa Cookey directed series in October with a thrilling trailer. The story revolves around Papa Benji, a pepper soup joint owner. It stars Bethel Njoku, Onyebuchi Ojieh, Nedu Wazobia and Basketmouth.