Ace Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth has released a first look at his upcoming web series, 'Papa Benji'.

The nearly 6-minute trailer, directed by Adasa Cookey, offers an insight into the comedy series billed to premiere October 31, 2020.

Off Basketmouth's The Zing Network production company, 'Papa Benji' is a comedy web series that follows the life of its eponymous character, Papa Benji, a pepper soup joint owner. It stars comedians including Bethel Njoku, Onyebuchi Ojieh, Nedu Wazobia and Basketmouth.

Watch the trailer: