Basketmouth's latest production, 'Papa Benji' is a few days to release and to whet appetites, the star comedian has dropped a brand new teaser.

The teaser which is from the first episode entitled 'The Cork' features most of the comic stars expected to thrill viewers in the coming weeks including Basketmouth, Sound Sultan, Real Warri Pikin, Bethel Njoku, Onyebuchi Ojieh, Nedu Wazobia among others.

Directed by Adasa Cookey, 'Papa Benji' is a comedy web series that follows the life of its eponymous character, Papa Benji, a pepper soup joint owner. It drops exclusively on YouTube on December 12, 2020.

Watch the teaser: