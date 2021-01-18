Fans of 'Yabasi', Basketmouth's debut soundtrack album can anticipate more music as the star comedian recently confirmed his sophomore album is officially in the works.

The comedian cum film producer took to his Instagram handle to share exciting news of the upcoming album titled 'The Scorpio Effect'.

While omitting the album's release year, Basketmouth shared that will share an identical date with 'Yabasi' which debuted to impressive reviews on November 1, 2020.

"On the 1st of November...we will be dropping another Original Soundtrack Album to my feature length movie #Scorpio", Basketmouth wrote.

Unarguably one of the best albums of 2020, 'Yabasi' preceded the ace comedian's comedy web series 'Papa Benji'.