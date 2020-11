Artist: Basketmouth

Album Title: Yabasi

Genre: Highlife,

Date of Release: November 20, 2020

Producers: TY Mix, Spax

Album Art:

Basketmouth - Yabasi. [FreeMe Music]

Length: 10 songs, 30 minutes

Features: 0

Tracklist:

Label: FreeMe Music

Singles: 0

Details/Takeaway: 'Yabasi' is Igbo for onions. The album is meant to be a soundtrack for Papa Benji, his new movie which premieres at iMax on December 4, 2020. For Basketmouth who started out as a rapper, this album is momentous.

You can play the album HERE.