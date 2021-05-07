Obi Emelonye's Ibrahim Babaginda biopic 'Badamasi' gets release date

While Emelonye did not clarify the medium of release, he confirmed that fans will finally be able to experience the film from June 12, 2021. "It’s here...finally! June 12 unraveled on June 12," the filmmaker wrote.

The Obi Emelonye directed biopic garnered a lot of media attention due to its delayed release in 2019. Originally slated for a November 29 release, the film's delayed cinema release was reportedly influenced by 'powerful people' who did not want the film in circulation.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, the award-winning filmmaker told Pulse that it took him four years to convince the General to grant him permission to work on the story.

Shot in Lagos, Minna, Abuja and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the film portrays the former Nigerian military head of state as a man with flaws but a deep sense of patriotism.