Akinnayajo Babatunde, Oyindamola Sanni completes principal photography for a new film

Mr Tunez Filmmaker who has produced two cinema Films in the last five years shares with brand partner Pulse Africa on his journey to creating this new masterpiece.

ÀRÌNFESÈSÍ (A Day of Misfortune) which was released earlier in the year, May 12, 2023, was distributed nationwide by FilmOne Entertainment is an insight into the genre and societal themes he loves to bring to life. “This new one focuses on a theme we all need to be aware of; the effect on us as individuals, Family and the society at large." He says.

This new film project is something everyone needs to watch out for as it’s relatable and relevant. The principal photography started and ended in November 2023. It was artistically directed by Akinnayajo Babatunde (Mr Tunez Filmmaker) and produced by Adetunji Opeoluwa (Mr O’seyi), Oyindamola Sanni and Akinnayajo Babatunde.

Executive Producers are; Akinnayajo Babatunde, Oyindamola Sanni, E J Newton, Elvis Okafor, Opeyeluwa Fagbe and Adeyeba Oluwatimilehin. This project also partners with Respectable Multinational brands like Nivea, Pulse Africa, SekiApp, Loret and Nature Treat.

