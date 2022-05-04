RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Tunde Kelani’s ‘Ayinla’ set for Netflix debut

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The film based on Apala legend Ayinla Omowura premiered in cinemas in June 2021

Adedimeji Lateef as Ayinla Omowura in upcoming biopic [Instagram/tkelani]
Adedimeji Lateef as Ayinla Omowura in upcoming biopic [Instagram/tkelani]

According to Shock NG, the film based on iconic Apala singer Ayinla Omowura is set to debut to African subscribers from May 20.

Recommended articles

Set in 1980, the same year the Ayinla music star died, the Jade Osiberu produced film follows the events leading to his death.

Omowura was played by Lateef Adedimeji with Debo 'Mr Macaroni' Adebayo, Bimbo Manuel, Ade Laoye, Bimbo Ademoye, Omowunmi Dada and Kunle Afolayan (who doubles as executive producer) in supporting roles.

'Ayinla' recorded an impressive theatrical release, grossing over N70 million in box office despite launching in 33 cinema locations

The Kelani directed film's success at the box office was followed by award nominations and an AMAA win for its Achievement in Cinematography category.

'Ayinla' joins Netflix's growing library of Nigerian titles and reportedly the first licensed title from the streamer this year. Netflix kicked off the year with original titles including the Bolanle Austen-Peters directed 'The Man of God' and the soon-to-debut Ebonylife studio's 'Blood Sisters'.

Ayo Shonaiya's anticipated documentary 'Afrobeats: The Backstory', Play Network studio's 'Glamour Girls' are among titles expected to debut in the coming months.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AMVCA 8: Bonang Matheba to co-host award show with IK Osakioduwa

AMVCA 8: Bonang Matheba to co-host award show with IK Osakioduwa

Realness Institute, Netflix unveil 12 participants for 2022 Episodic Lab & Development Executive Traineeship

Realness Institute, Netflix unveil 12 participants for 2022 Episodic Lab & Development Executive Traineeship

Tunde Kelani’s ‘Ayinla’ set for Netflix debut

Tunde Kelani’s ‘Ayinla’ set for Netflix debut

Embark on magical adventures with Cartoon Network’s original new series, We Baby Bears, premiering on 17 April

Embark on magical adventures with Cartoon Network’s original new series, We Baby Bears, premiering on 17 April

Urban-African Music band ARB teams up with Made Kuti on new release 'Advance Slavery'

Urban-African Music band ARB teams up with Made Kuti on new release 'Advance Slavery'

Kizz Daniel and Tekno release new single 'Buga'

Kizz Daniel and Tekno release new single 'Buga'

Itohan and Faith give final performances as Omawumi makes special guest judge appearance

Itohan and Faith give final performances as Omawumi makes special guest judge appearance

My biggest fear is suffer - Mavin records new star, Boy Spyce

"My biggest fear is suffer" - Mavin records new star, Boy Spyce

Post Malone expecting 1st child with longtime girlfriend

Post Malone expecting 1st child with longtime girlfriend

Trending

Watch Bimbo Akintola and Funsho Adeolu in ‘Ruth’ short film

Ruth short film [Instagram]

Flavour’s Amazon Prime deal shows how Afrobeats success can inform Nollywood’s [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Flavour began his music career at the age of 13 when he started playing the drums for his church choir in Enugu [Instagram/2niteFlavour]

Netflix’s first-look teaser for ‘Glamour Girls’ is here!

Netflix’s ‘Glamour Girls’ [Instagram/Charlesofplay]

Sallah: Top 5 Muslim films to binge-watch this holiday

Movies to binge-watch this Sallah break [Movie Nation]