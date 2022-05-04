Tunde Kelani’s ‘Ayinla’ set for Netflix debut

Set in 1980, the same year the Ayinla music star died, the Jade Osiberu produced film follows the events leading to his death.

Omowura was played by Lateef Adedimeji with Debo 'Mr Macaroni' Adebayo, Bimbo Manuel, Ade Laoye, Bimbo Ademoye, Omowunmi Dada and Kunle Afolayan (who doubles as executive producer) in supporting roles.

'Ayinla' recorded an impressive theatrical release, grossing over N70 million in box office despite launching in 33 cinema locations

The Kelani directed film's success at the box office was followed by award nominations and an AMAA win for its Achievement in Cinematography category.

'Ayinla' joins Netflix's growing library of Nigerian titles and reportedly the first licensed title from the streamer this year. Netflix kicked off the year with original titles including the Bolanle Austen-Peters directed 'The Man of God' and the soon-to-debut Ebonylife studio's 'Blood Sisters'.