Tunde Kelani’s ‘Ayinla’ set for Netflix debut

Global streaming platform, Netflix has licensed Tunde Kelani’s 2021 film ‘Ayinla’.
According to Shock NG, the film based on iconic Apala singer Ayinla Omowura is set to debut to African subscribers from May 20.
The film based on Apala legend Ayinla Omowura premiered in cinemas in June 2021
According to Shock NG, the film based on iconic Apala singer Ayinla Omowura is set to debut to African subscribers from May 20.
Set in 1980, the same year the Ayinla music star died, the Jade Osiberu produced film follows the events leading to his death.
Omowura was played by Lateef Adedimeji with Debo 'Mr Macaroni' Adebayo, Bimbo Manuel, Ade Laoye, Bimbo Ademoye, Omowunmi Dada and Kunle Afolayan (who doubles as executive producer) in supporting roles.
'Ayinla' recorded an impressive theatrical release, grossing over N70 million in box office despite launching in 33 cinema locations
The Kelani directed film's success at the box office was followed by award nominations and an AMAA win for its Achievement in Cinematography category.
'Ayinla' joins Netflix's growing library of Nigerian titles and reportedly the first licensed title from the streamer this year. Netflix kicked off the year with original titles including the Bolanle Austen-Peters directed 'The Man of God' and the soon-to-debut Ebonylife studio's 'Blood Sisters'.
Ayo Shonaiya's anticipated documentary 'Afrobeats: The Backstory', Play Network studio's 'Glamour Girls' are among titles expected to debut in the coming months.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng