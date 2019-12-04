Nigerian rapper, Olamide was spotted in the newly released official trailer of the sequel to AY’s film, ‘Merry Men’.

Olamide joins AY, Ramsey Nouah, Jim Iyke, and Falz for the sequel of the film, which had the original grossing a total of N228 million in 2018.

The sequel, which is scheduled for a December 20 release also features Iretiola Doyle, BBNaija’s Alex Unusual, Regina Daniels, Ufuoma McDermott, Williams Uchemba, Damilola Adegbite, Linda Osifo, and Rosy Meurer.

Olamide gets a cameo appearance in AY's upcoming film, 'Merry Men 2' [YouTube/AYShow]

The 2 minutes long official trailer was released by AY on December 4 and had scenes of AY, Ufuoma McDermott and Regina Daniels displaying some fighting skills.

Makun's 'Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons' which made N228 million, was crowned the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of 2018.

‘Merry Men’ tells the story of four Abuja's most eligible and notorious bachelors — Remi Martins (Falz the Bad Guy), Amaju Abioritsegbemi (Ayo Makun), Ayo Alesinloye (Ramsey Nouah) and Naz Okigbo (Jim Iyke).