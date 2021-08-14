RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for Red TV's 'Assistant Madams Dark Hearts'

The new season will premiere September 1, 2021.

'Assistant Madams' season two [Instagram/itsredtv]

Red TV has debuted the official trailer for the second season of 'Assistant Madams' titled 'Dark Hearts'.

The new season will star Dillish Mathews, Cee-C Nwadiora, Salma Mumin, Joselyn Dumas, Eso Dike, Demola Adedoyin, Timini Egbuson, Femi Branch, Seyi Shay.

Watch the trailer:

ASSISTANT MADAMS DARK HEARTS / DARK HEARTS

The show's first season premiered in 2020 to mixed reviews.

Starring Osas Ighodaro, Tana Adelana and Sophie Alakija in leading roles, the show followed the lives of three vibrant friends bent on living their best lives at all cost.

