Red TV has debuted the official trailer for the second season of 'Assistant Madams' titled 'Dark Hearts'.
Watch the official trailer for Red TV's 'Assistant Madams Dark Hearts'
The new season will premiere September 1, 2021.
Recommended articles
The new season will star Dillish Mathews, Cee-C Nwadiora, Salma Mumin, Joselyn Dumas, Eso Dike, Demola Adedoyin, Timini Egbuson, Femi Branch, Seyi Shay.
Watch the trailer:
The show's first season premiered in 2020 to mixed reviews.
Starring Osas Ighodaro, Tana Adelana and Sophie Alakija in leading roles, the show followed the lives of three vibrant friends bent on living their best lives at all cost.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng