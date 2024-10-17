RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘Skitmaking has become a big industry today’- Crazeclown

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Crazeclown is one of Nigeria's earliest skit makers popularly known for his role as Papa Ade.

‘Skitmaking has become a big industry today’- Crazeclown [Instagram/@crazeclown]
‘Skitmaking has become a big industry today’- Crazeclown [Instagram/@crazeclown]

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with Hip TV, Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke, popularly known as Crazeclown, discussed how skit-making has evolved over the years, emphasising that in earlier days, people weren’t fond of the industry or even content creation.

READ ALSO: Nigeria-Igbo Epic, 'Ekpebiwo M' premieres this November

“I just love the fact that Skit-making is becoming a big industry now. People used to look down on the content industry because they just feel like this is just people having fun online but this is me saying, that it takes a lot of work, creativity, a lot of time, and a lot of intellectual capacity for you to keep creating, being consistent, evolving. I’m seeing people from skit-making doing music, movies, and doing shows,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crazeclown rose to fame in 2014 making short skits on Instagram and Youtube with OG Tega. The duo played father and son respectively; portraying an exaggerated parent-son relationship in Nigeria characterised by dramatic slaps at the slightest provocation.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage unveils snippet to upcoming single, 'Forgiveness'

Tiwa Savage unveils snippet to upcoming single, 'Forgiveness'

‘Asaba filmmakers don’t spend enough on production’- Chizzy Alichi

‘Asaba filmmakers don’t spend enough on production’- Chizzy Alichi

The police violated my rights - Speed Darlington on recent arrest

The police violated my rights - Speed Darlington on recent arrest

Rema showcases his global superstar status with sold-out Malaysian concert

Rema showcases his global superstar status with sold-out Malaysian concert

‘Skitmaking has become a big industry today’- Crazeclown

‘Skitmaking has become a big industry today’- Crazeclown

I did not defame Falz or Falana - Bobrisky breaks silence

I did not defame Falz or Falana - Bobrisky breaks silence

Former One Direction member Liam Payne dies after falling off hotel 3rd floor

Former One Direction member Liam Payne dies after falling off hotel 3rd floor

Nigeria-Igbo Epic, 'Ekpebiwo M' premieres this November

Nigeria-Igbo Epic, 'Ekpebiwo M' premieres this November

Actor Van Vicker celebrates 21st wedding anniversary

Actor Van Vicker celebrates 21st wedding anniversary

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Life and Dirt’ tops Prime Video charts in Nigeria and 2 others [Instgram/@jamesabinibi]

James Abinibi’s ‘Life and Dirt’ tops Prime Video charts in Nigeria and 2 others

Farmer’s Bride continues to rake box office, joining the ₦100 Million gang [Instagram/@filmeoneng]

Farmer’s Bride continues to rake box office, joining the ₦100 Million gang

Kunle Afolayan unveils official poster of his new movie, 'Recall' [Instagram/@kunleafo]

Kunle Afolayan’s latest thriller, 'Recall' premieres at AFRIFF this November

Adire earns 4 nominations at the Best of Nollywood Awards [Instagram/@filmoneng]

'Adire' earns 4 nominations at the Best of Nollywood Awards