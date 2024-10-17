‘Skitmaking has become a big industry today’- Crazeclown

In a recent interview with Hip TV, Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke, popularly known as Crazeclown, discussed how skit-making has evolved over the years, emphasising that in earlier days, people weren’t fond of the industry or even content creation.

“I just love the fact that Skit-making is becoming a big industry now. People used to look down on the content industry because they just feel like this is just people having fun online but this is me saying, that it takes a lot of work, creativity, a lot of time, and a lot of intellectual capacity for you to keep creating, being consistent, evolving. I’m seeing people from skit-making doing music, movies, and doing shows,” he said.