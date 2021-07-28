'Smart Money Woman' television series has been confirmed as one of Netflix Naija's latest acquisitions. The Arese Ugwu created series is coming to the streaming platform on a yet to be confirmed date in August.
Arese Ugwu's 'Smart Money Woman' series is coming to Netflix
The 13-episode television series premiered in September 2020.
Based on Arese's bestselling novel of the same title, the series follows Zuri (Osas Ighodaro) on her journey to financial liberation.
Each episode tackles, debt, spending, the consumerist culture of the African middle class, the fear and misconceptions surrounding money and the lack of it, love, friendships, cultural and societal pressures and the roles they play in success.
The series stars Ighodaro, Toni Tones, Ebenezer Eno, Ini Dima-Okojie and Kemi Lala Akindoju.
