Netflix has unveiled its latest acquisition- 2020 Play Network Studios reboot 'Nneka The Pretty Serpent'.
'Nneka The Pretty Serpent' reboot is coming to Netflix
The 2020 Play Network studios reboot will reportedly premiere on the streamer in August.
Confirming the development, Play Network boss Charles Okpaleke recently shared an Instagram post with the caption: "It’s about time.. She’s coming to Netflix."
Starring Idia Aisien in her Nollywood debut, the Tosin Igho directed reboot centers on the titular character's revenge mission to kill her parents' murderers. The movie also stars Bovi Ugboma, Bimbo Ademoye, Zack Orji, Shaffy Bello and Ndidi Obi, the lead star from the original film.
Play Network's announcement of a reboot of the 1994 hit horror film made a buzz in 2020. Production kicked off amid the pandemic in the same year after auditions in several cities in Nigeria. The movie launched Aisien's acting career.
