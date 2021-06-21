Anthill Studios unveils cast of Biodun Stephen's 'Progressive Tailors Club'
The Anthill Studios production is a satire about community politics.
The satire directed by Biodun Stephen will reportedly follow the intriguing politics among members of a tailors association.
According to executive producer, Niyi Akinmolayan, the film which will be the studio's first collaboration with a female director promises to be one of its kind. “Progressive Tailors Club” is a beautiful and engaging satire about community, politics and accountability.” The new title is produced by Victoria Akujobi ('Elevator Baby', 'DOD').
Alongside production updates, the studio recently unveiled some of the movie's cast including veteran actors Rachael Oniga and Jaiye Kuti. The legendary thespians will star alongside Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Ogunmola, Uzor Arukwe and Blessing Jessica Obasi.
