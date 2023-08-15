Soma suffers multiple mental breakdowns on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Soma broke down in tears in the pink room on August 14, 2023, after the HOH, Black Envelope and Pardon Me Please games were over. He did come close to winning the HOH games, but he didn't which started to raise some fear in him ahead of the eviction on Sunday.

This isn't the first time Soma has suffered a break down especially on Mondays after eviction nominations are out. Last week he had an episode in the toilet with tears and screams after a misunderstanding with Angel and the fear of losing the HOH game that week.

This recurring episode raises concerns from the viewers of the All Stars show, some expressed on the internet that this could be a strategy of his to get the empathy of the viewers to vote for him. While others think he just might be suffering some health challenges the show organizers need to pay attention to.

This week Soma wasn't without help during his episode as Angel tried to console him before Biggie called him into the diary room. Some housemates expressed concern at his return because they had heard him screaming in the diary room, but Soma looked a lot calmer and evaded some of the housemate's questions.