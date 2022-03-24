Within 24 hours of Kolapo Morakinyo calling out Nollywood filmmakers Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz, the organisers of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, have moved to resolve matters.
AMVCA reacts to 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' call out
The sound designers name has been updated as a nominee.
Recall that Morakinyo tweeted on Tuesday that the celebrity couple did not properly credit him for working on the sound editing of their multiple award-winning film 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga'. Also that someone else was nominated in his stead for the AMVCA's Best Sound Editor category.
It turns out that Morakinyo's outcry caught the attention of the award organisers as their official website currently has the category updated with his name.
Morakinyo had detailed in his tweets that he had worked on a ridiculously tight schedule at the couple's Amen Estate studio.
"Even though the delivery format format we required for our work was messed up by their Picture Editor and I had to work from Amen Estate residence to resolve this issue. We finished the project, sent to the cinemas and got beautiful reviews about the sound production of the movie."
The score composer further revealed that he was not credited for the version sent to Netflix. The Bellos are yet to publicly address or engage Morakinyo's tweets.
