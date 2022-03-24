AMVCA reacts to 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' call out

Recall that Morakinyo tweeted on Tuesday that the celebrity couple did not properly credit him for working on the sound editing of their multiple award-winning film 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga'. Also that someone else was nominated in his stead for the AMVCA's Best Sound Editor category.

It turns out that Morakinyo's outcry caught the attention of the award organisers as their official website currently has the category updated with his name.

Morakinyo had detailed in his tweets that he had worked on a ridiculously tight schedule at the couple's Amen Estate studio.

"Even though the delivery format format we required for our work was messed up by their Picture Editor and I had to work from Amen Estate residence to resolve this issue. We finished the project, sent to the cinemas and got beautiful reviews about the sound production of the movie."