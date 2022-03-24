RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

AMVCA reacts to 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' call out

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The sound designers name has been updated as a nominee.

Funke Akindele, Kolade Morakinyo and JJC Skillz [Instagram]
Funke Akindele, Kolade Morakinyo and JJC Skillz [Instagram]

Within 24 hours of Kolapo Morakinyo calling out Nollywood filmmakers Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz, the organisers of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, have moved to resolve matters.

Recommended articles

Recall that Morakinyo tweeted on Tuesday that the celebrity couple did not properly credit him for working on the sound editing of their multiple award-winning film 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga'. Also that someone else was nominated in his stead for the AMVCA's Best Sound Editor category.

It turns out that Morakinyo's outcry caught the attention of the award organisers as their official website currently has the category updated with his name.

AMVCA website
AMVCA website Pulse Nigeria

Morakinyo had detailed in his tweets that he had worked on a ridiculously tight schedule at the couple's Amen Estate studio.

"Even though the delivery format format we required for our work was messed up by their Picture Editor and I had to work from Amen Estate residence to resolve this issue. We finished the project, sent to the cinemas and got beautiful reviews about the sound production of the movie."

The score composer further revealed that he was not credited for the version sent to Netflix. The Bellos are yet to publicly address or engage Morakinyo's tweets.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AMVCA reacts to 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' call out

AMVCA reacts to 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' call out

Udoka Oyeka's short film 'Listen' premieres on Amazon Prime Video

Udoka Oyeka's short film 'Listen' premieres on Amazon Prime Video

Denrele Edun recounts affair with late singer Goldie while she was married

Denrele Edun recounts affair with late singer Goldie while she was married

Ciara joins the cast of Oprah Winfrey & Steven Spielberg's 'The Color Purple' film adaptation

Ciara joins the cast of Oprah Winfrey & Steven Spielberg's 'The Color Purple' film adaptation

Shun Breezy makes 2022 debut with disco tune, 'Stammer'

Shun Breezy makes 2022 debut with disco tune, 'Stammer'

Kenyan singer, Maya Amolo named Spotify’s inaugural 'Fresh Finds Africa' artist

Kenyan singer, Maya Amolo named Spotify’s inaugural 'Fresh Finds Africa' artist

I will sing and collect bread - Timi Dakolo replies man who criticised him for performing for Atiku

I will sing and collect bread - Timi Dakolo replies man who criticised him for performing for Atiku

'You won't live past 7 days' - Kanayo O Kanayo curses person spreading rumours of his death

'You won't live past 7 days' - Kanayo O Kanayo curses person spreading rumours of his death

2Face Idibia continues to celebrate Annie days after she broke down on reality TV show over his infidelity

2Face Idibia continues to celebrate Annie days after she broke down on reality TV show over his infidelity

Trending

Why I was banned 2 years for standing up for poorly paid Nigerian actors - Jim Ike

Jim Ike

Many great scenes were deleted - Annie Idibia reacts to 'Young, Famous & African' feature

Annie Idibia [Instagram]

AMVCA8: 'Amina', 'Rattlesnake' & 'Omo Ghetto' lead nominations (full list)

AMVCA edition 8 entry announcement [Africa Magic]

Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz called out over AMVCA miscrediting allegations

Funke Akindele, Kolade Morakinyo and JJC Skillz [Instagram]