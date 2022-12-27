AMAA calls for entries ahead of 2023 edition

The plans and activities were made known to members of the media in a media parley that was held at the Radisson Hotel in GRA, IKeja, Lagos earlier this month.

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, founder and president of AMAA, Kingsley James, Chief Operating Officer of AMAA, and Dr. Shaibu Husseni, head of AMAA’s College of Screeners were present at the event.

According to Anyiam-Osigwe, the decision to unveil the plans and activities ahead of the 19th edition of the continental film awards was deliberate and a move to involve every film practitioner in Africa and diaspora.

The organisers also announced a call for entry ahead of the 2023 edition of the AMAAs in order to enable more film practitioners across Africa and the diaspora to submit and participate in the 19th edition.

Anyiam-Osigwe said, “This is an avenue to officially rest the 18th edition of the AMAAs under the supervision of the Africa Film Academy and begin the journey to 2023. We are currently calling for entries in all categories and this will last till March 2023. The Africa Film Academy invites filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation, and documentary work for consideration in nearly 30 film categories of the awards.”

She added that AMAA is not a popularity contest form of award ceremony, but a professional contest that rewards professionalism across Africa.

“One of the aims for creating AMAA is to provide and create a networking platform and avenue for African filmmakers and practitioners to interact while getting rewarded for their creativity, uniqueness, authenticity and professionalism. We are not a popularity contest, we are a professional contest that rewards professionalism, hence, why AMAA has two faces to it, which is the critical look and judgment of professionalism and the glamorous part. I continue to hold dear the critical arm working behind the scene while our COO, James handles the glamorous part, which is the look and feel of the awards ceremony,” she said.

On his part, the awards show producer, Kingsley James reiterated that the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will return as the host for the 19th edition of the AMAAs while other activities that include human capacity building by the AFA, jury’s session, nomination unveil, and one week-long festivities that will herald the 2023 edition will be unchanged.

In his words, “For us, our announcement of the lined up activities for AMAA 2023 is a deliberate action from our end. We will be having two or three activities every month till the end of the year and these will include human capacity building under AFA, screenings of films and the awards ceremony. We would be screening the five biggest films in AMAA 2022 to the media so they can also understand why these films were nominated and won big. We will be having a monthly dialogue with practitioners and creatives. We would also be having another round of film in a box while the nomination unveil will come up in August 2023. For the AMAA proper, we will be having a 7-days complete creative week that will encompass music, film, fashion and arts. So I can tell you it’s a tightly packed year for us at AMAA and we can’t do it all alone without the support of the media.”

Husseini, who spoke on behalf of AMAA’s Jury, and College of screeners, shared his expectations concerning the submissions and the organisation's plans to increase the number of screeners as well as the jurors.

He said, “We look forward to getting great films from African film practitioners. We look forward to feature films, animations, documentaries and more. I would like to reiterate that the country of film is different from the origin of film. We don’t encourage films that don’t have Africans or filmmakers of African descent. Films can be uploaded on film freeway. We would be enlarging the scope of our college of screeners from 12 to more this year. These are the people that will screen films for the jury while the president of the jury is responsible for films that get nominated. We don’t do part two during screening of films or judging films at AMAA. We are professional and take our roles very professionally.”

Anyiam-Osigwe also lent credence to Dr Husseini’s points saying, “I have no influence whatsoever on the screening committee, governing body or the jury of AMAA. AMAA is a professional niche reward system and you will find out that most of the films that won at AMAA 2022 and in previous years, go on to do very well at globally recognised film festivals and awards.”

The event is coming after a successful 18th edition that was held at the Jewel Aeida hall in the Lekki area of Lagos on Sunday, October 30.

The 18th edition, which had Nigerian filmmakers and films winning several awards, also had scintillating performances from music stars that include King Sunny Ade, P-Square, Young Jon Zadok, Yinka Davies, and Candy Bleakz.

The 2022 edition of the continental film awards ceremony was hosted by Funnybone, Chigul, and Kachi Offia.